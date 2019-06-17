Teenage girl killed by lightning strike in Sumbal

June 17, 2019 | M T Rasool

An 18-year-old girl died while her brother was injured after lightning struck them at Najan village Sumbal area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday afternoon.

Officials said that the girl was outside her house in Najan village of Sumbal when she was struck by the lightning, resulting in her on-spot death.

They added that her brother was also injured in the incident and has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased was identified as Fatima Bano, 18, daughter of Muhammad Sikander Malla of Najan village of Sumbal.

A police officer confirmed the death of teenage girl.