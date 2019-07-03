Teenage girl found hanged in orchard in Anantnag village

July 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A teenage girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baapora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Nazia Akhtar, 18, daughter of Muhammad Amin Shah of Baapora, Qazigund was found hanging in an orchard, reports said.

A police official said that the body was recovered and taken for post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities.