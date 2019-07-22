Teenage girl found hanged at home in Sopore

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night.
According to reports the girl (name withheld), 18, a resident of Kralteng, allegedly hanged self at her house.
She was rushed to sub district hospital Sopore, however, doctors declared her dead.
