Teenage girl dies, 11 injured in Gurez road mishap

April 27, 2019 | M T Rasool

A teenage girl died while eleven others were injured when a passenger vehicle met an accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official said that 13-year-old girl died and 11 others were injured when a sumo they were travelling in skided off the road near Dahi Nallah on Bandipora- Gurez road.

The vechile was on way to Gurez form Bandipora.

Pertinently, Bandipora-Gurez road was opened for traffic in the second week of April.

Further details awaited.