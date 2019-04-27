About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 27, 2019 | M T Rasool

Teenage girl dies, 11 injured in Gurez road mishap

A teenage girl died while eleven others were injured when a passenger vehicle met an accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday. 

An official said that 13-year-old girl died and 11 others were injured when a sumo they were travelling in skided off the road near Dahi Nallah on Bandipora- Gurez road. 

The vechile was on way to Gurez form Bandipora.

Pertinently, Bandipora-Gurez road was opened for traffic in the second week of April.

Further details awaited.

