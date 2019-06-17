Teenage girl commits suicide in Ganderbal

June 17, 2019 | Umar Raina

A teenage girl ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance at her home in Ramwari area of Gund in Central Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Monday.

An official told Rising Kashmir that a girl, 17, ( name with held) resident of Ramwari Gund consumed some poisonous substance at her home.

She was shifted to Primary Health Centre, Gund, where from she was referred to SKIMS Soura where doctors declared her brought dead.

The body of the deceased girl was handed over to her family after completing all medico and legal formalities.

Police has registered a case in this regard.

(Representational picture)