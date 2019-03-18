About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Teenage boy goes missing from Sopore, parents seek help

A teenage boy from Hathlangoo village of north Kashmir's Sopore town has gone missing after he left his home to attend tuition.

Danish Bashir Khan,13, son of Bashir Ahmad Khan left home on Sunday morning to attend tution in Sopore, according to family.

“He told us not to worry and he will come back. But he did not return," a family member said.

The family has submitted a missing report with a local police station.

Anyone having any information regarding the boy may contact  the family on phone numbers: 7006204210, 8825085125

Digital Edition

