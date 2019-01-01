Technical Training on Forest Fire Monitoring organized

Department working on drone-based surveillance of forests
Srinagar, December 31:
Department of Forest today organized a One-day Technical training workshop on the use of web-based Forest Fire Monitoring App and GPS technology for the Range officers of Srinagar Forest Circle of the Department.
Around 25 Range Forest Officers were trained in the use of the Forest Fire app at Forest Library Centre in Forest Campus, Sheikhbagh Srinagar by the experts of Demarcation and Photo Interpretation Divisions of the Department. The training programme was conducted in compliance to the directions given by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), J&K Suresh Chugh to implement fully the use of Forest Fire Mobile based App by the forest field staff.
During the training programme Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir Farooq Gillani said that it is imperative in current digital age that Forest officers get trained in latest technologies like use of Geographical Positioning Systems (GPS), remote sensing and Forest Drone based surveillance, use of Forest Fire App, Geo-tagging and other such
Speaking on the occasion Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle Irfan Ali Shah deliberated and threw light on the use of Indian Forest Fire Response and Assessment System (INFFRAS), which has been established under the Decision Support Center (DSC), under Disaster Management Support Programme, to facilitate forest fire management.
Later on, officers were taken to S Park Range Forests and given hands-on training and practical demonstration in the use of Forest Fire App.