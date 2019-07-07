Technical Edu deptt launches '1000 Leader Programme’ at Gulmarg

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Technical Education Saturday organized ‘1000 Leaders Programme’ during a five-day workshop held at Gulmarg.

The aim of the programme is to train potential trailblazers and change makers to solve social-economic problems in the State.

The programme is implemented by training provider BRIDGE Institute Singapore in collaboration with J&K Skill Development Mission.

“The vision for the 1,000 Leader Programme is for a safer, more prosperous and joyous future, and this requires unlocking the remarkable capabilities and leadership in every part of society,” said director Bridge Institute, Simon (Mac) McKenzie, who conducted the workshop.

During the workshop, around 30 people, drawn from different walks of life, are imparted training on self-realisation, potential identification and scientific tools to approach problem-solving processes. The participants, who are attending the workshop, come from diverse streams like academia, entrepreneurs, students, social activists, artists, doctors, sportspersons, journalists, lawyers etc.

During the workshop, all the participants underwent residential training and demonstrations to inculcate among the participants a knack and skill to form bonds with others, think together and execute solutions to problems collectively.

“This year-long program is aimed at building capacities of people from divergent backgrounds at the community level. It’s need of the hour and will be held in other districts too,” said Mission Director JKSDM GN Suhail.

People who participated in the programme said the training was helpful in determining their purpose and vision for the future.

“I found the training programme thought-provoking and quite stimulating. It has added some positive momentum to what I am trying to accomplish as a psychologist,” said a young participant, Fatimah Ali.

Special Secretary, Technical Education Department Gazanfar Ali attended the valedictory session and distributed certificates among the participants.