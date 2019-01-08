Technical Committee constituted for pre-commissioning inspection of JRP

Jammu:
Government on Monday constituted a Technical Committee for the inspection of the Jammu Ropeway Project in run up to its commissioning.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the Committee shall comprise Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department Jammu, Chief Engineer, M&RE, Jammu, Superintending Engineer (Civil) Jammu and Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Deputy Engineer (Mechanical), J&K State Cable Car Corporation, Gulmarg.
The Technical Committee shall have the mandate to act as per the provisions prescribed under Section 10 & 11 of the J&K Aerial Ropeway Act, 2002, it said.