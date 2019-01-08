About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Technical Committee constituted for pre-commissioning inspection of JRP

Published at January 08, 2019 12:04 AM 0Comment(s)318views


Jammu:

 Government on Monday constituted a Technical Committee for the inspection of the Jammu Ropeway Project in run up to its commissioning.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the Committee shall comprise Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department Jammu, Chief Engineer, M&RE, Jammu, Superintending Engineer (Civil) Jammu and Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Deputy Engineer (Mechanical), J&K State Cable Car Corporation, Gulmarg.
The Technical Committee shall have the mandate to act as per the provisions prescribed under Section 10 & 11 of the J&K Aerial Ropeway Act, 2002, it said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top