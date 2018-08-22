Tech event held at DPS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The 2018 edition of TechKnow, the largest tech event for schools in Jammu & Kashmir, was held at DPS Srinagar from 19th August to 20th August. During the event, children get hands on experience in conceptualizing, manufacturing and operating latest technology.
The festival is one of its kinds as it is conceived solely by the student members of Cyber Crew – the computer and technology club of the school.
This year the event received support from NITI Ayog and IIT Mumbai based startup, Drona Aviation.
More than 300 students drawn from over 40 schools of the valley located as far as Rajouri, Qazigund, and Baramulla participated in eight custom designed workshops over the two days.
Workshops were held on Web Design and Development, Graphic Design, Video Editing and VFX, Hybrid App Development, Robotics and IoT, 3D Printing, Cinematography, Python Programming and Drone Development.
Experts from Drona Avaition conducted the drone workshop in which children flew drones.
The 3D printing workshop was also a major attraction as participants successfully printed small objects like a comb, custom cups, keychains etc.