Teaser of film ‘Kashmir: The final resolution’ released

Mir BaseeratSrinagar, Nov 26:
A teaser of the feature film ‘Kashmir: The Final Resolution’ was released here on Monday.
The film which stars Yuvraj Kumar and Rippy Koul in lead roles revisits history of Kashmir and analyses the conflicts of the past.
The shooting of the film started on 16 November 2018 at Botanical Garden in Srinagar.
Director and Actor Yuvraj Kumar and screenplay writer Sonal Sher have tried to propose practical resolution to the Kashmir problem.
In the film, Rippi Koul,a Kashmiri Pandit is playing a role of an activist who propagates and revives the beautiful, pluralistic concept of Kashmiriyat in the film.
Produced by Atlantic Films, the film will be released in 2019.
The research about the history of Kashmir has taken two and half year to do complete research about the issue here with the help of other stakeholders.
The film is going to cover every portion in a very positive way. After shooting in Srinagar, the crew is scheduled to shoot at Gulmarg and Pahalgam.
The lead actors have shown positive response over the shooting here and believe that Kashmir is very far than what is portrayed.