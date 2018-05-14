Team Red organizes marathon ‘Run For Drug Free Kashmir’

Srinagar, May 13:
Team Red, an NGO Sunday organized a grand Marathon - Run For Drug Free Kashmir in Srinagar. Dr Shah Faesal, MD JKSPDC and Chairman of Team Red - Saadat Nasir Wani (Sogami) flagged the Marathon.
Many students took part in this Marathon from Sher-e-Kashmir Park to Joggers Park, Rajbagh. Faesal was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He shared his life experience of being a doctor with the students on the drug menace and how to overcome from it.
He appreciated “Team Red“for organizing such events and requested them to organize more such events in the future.
Chairman of Team Red, Saadat Nasir Wani (Sogami) said, “As youth, it is our sole responsibility to make sure that no one among us falls prey to this menace, We should come up, join hands and unite to ward off Drug Addiction from our society. He further encouraged the youth for their magnificent participation and said that, he along with his volunteers will continue this long walk for every social problem that is affecting the society in anyway.” He said this was just a small step towards a journey to infinity and w shall give our best to serve the humanity.