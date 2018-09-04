Team of national experts visits Spice Park Dusso

e-auction facility of Saffron to start soon: Dir Agri
Srinagar, September 03:
A delegation of experts from reputed institutions of different states of the country today visited Spice Park at Dusso Pampore.
The delegates visited different sections of auspicious Spice Park Project and experienced the first-hand information of the hi-tech park being built at an estimated cost of Rs 37 crores.
On the sidelines of the visit, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi. He highlighted the need for a multi-dimensional marketing strategy based on e-marketing concept so that the product is marketed in an effective manner across India and globally. He directed the concerned officers to submit a detailed project report for an early establishment of infrastructure for e-auctioning of Saffron.
Andrabi said that the introduction of an e-auctioning facility at Saffron Park would not only provide an opportunity to explore new markets easily accessible, but it will promote transparency in the trade.
During the meeting, visiting delegates gave a detailed power point presentation of different successful marketing models that are being adopted by different organisations across the country. They expressed hope for a better future of saffron in Kashmir valley.
Earlier the guest delegates had an interactive session with saffron growers and traders in which different issues confronting the saffron sector were discussed in detail. The delegates from different states shared their experience of cultivation and marketing of different floral crops with the saffron growers.
The growers expressed their gratitude to the visiting delegates for their valuable suggestions on various issues.
The visiting team included Shri Prasad Nagool Sr. Vice President SNEIT, Ganesh Jayaraman Delivery Leader SNEIT, S M Nasrullah Special Officer Tea Board of India, Rajnigandha e-auction expert of Tea Board of India, Vikas K. Jaiswal Deputy director NABL, Dr M Vishwanathan Managing Director IFAB, Roy Joseph representative of Spice Board, while as Joint Director Agriculture Extension Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama M Yousuf Shah and other concerned officers accompanied the delegates.