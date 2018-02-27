Team Jammu questions Criminal silence of DyCM, BJP Ministers

Jammu, Feb 26:
Condemning the lathi-charge and use of force on the students agitating for genuine demands, Team Jammu Monday blamed BJP leadership especially Deputy Chief Minister Dr Kumar Nirmal Singh for shamelessly bartering Jammu’s interests for petty personal gains.
Addressing meeting of Executive Committee of Team Jammu convened this afternoon to discuss prevailing political situation in Jammu after Sunjwan terror attack and on-going agitation on University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Chairman of Team Jammu Zorawar Singh Jamwal today expressed surprise that despite being in power, BJP ministers have given freehand to its coalition partner PDP to cheat Jammu region with one way or other.
Extending full support to agitating students, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that during the last three years coalition government, there has been sheer discrimination with Jammu region and BJP ministers are mute spectators to such dangerous game-plan of its coalition partner.
“Decision of State Government to snatch UIET from Jammu University is an indication of the dangerous designs of PDP-BJP government to dilute autonomous character of Jammu University”, Mr Zorawar Singh Jamwal said and regretted that BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister, who is himself faculty member of the same prestigious University, has maintained a criminal silence.
“What is more worrisome is excessive use of force on students including some females, who were agitating under the banner of ABVP, which is student wing of BJP”, pointed out Mr Zorawar Singh Jamwal, adding, “It appears that BJP ministers are ready to stifle voice of their own students to further their petty personal interest”. He opined that the way cops had used brutal force to disperse students who wanted to brief Education Minister about issue, has authenticated the allegations that BJP ministers have given free hand to the police to crush ABVP workers and other students for raising Jammu related issues.
Team Jammu chairman said that decision to snatch UIET was taken in the Cabinet in which BJP ministers were very much present. It was all due to consent of BJP ministers especially Deputy Chief Minister that state government has decided to take away UIET from Jammu University.
In the executive committee meeting, Team Jammu vowed to take Jammu’s fight on the streets to expose “Jai-Chands” of Jammu so as to save dignity and honour of this region.
