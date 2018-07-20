Team Jammu for stringent law to deal with narcotic smuggling

Hails Vohra’s decision to doubtful cross-LoC traders
Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
Team Jammu, a non-political organisation, on Thursday termed as "historic" the Governor N N Vohra's directive for verification of all traders engaged in cross-LoC trade and said more stringent laws were needed to deal with narcotic smuggling allegedly from across the border.
Vohra on Wednesday had ordered the verification of all traders who are engaged in cross-LoC trade within one month and deregistration of those with doubtful antecedents when he chaired a high-level meeting to review and identify issues related to cross-LoC trade that need improvement. J&K Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid; Shailendra Kumar, principal secretary, industries and commerce; and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam were among those present in the meeting.
"The drug menace in the state is alarmingly increasing with each passing year. Pakistan is destroying the lives of our youth and also using Jammu and Kashmir as a base to smuggle the narcotics to other parts of the country," Team Jammu chairman Zorawar Singh told reporters here.
Vohra had also called for putting in effective mechanism to detect smuggling of narcotics or banned items.
"It is a historic decision taken by the Governor and will help monitoring the trade. Pakistan's ISI is pumping narcotics into the state under the garb of the trade and the successive governments as well as the legislators form the treasury and opposition benches have failed to take note of the growing threat and bring a legislation to deal with it sternly," Singh alleged.
He said Pakistan was “resorting to narco-terrorism to ruin the lives of the youth”.
"All of us - irrespectively of our political affiliation, religion, caste, creed and regions - need to stand up together to eradicate this menace which is spreading like a cancer and save our future generations," Singh said.