Team constituted to investigate Diarrhea outbreak in Jagerpora village

Kupwara, August 12:
In order to take stock of the situation, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir today visited the diarrhea outbreak affected Jagerpora area of Handwara.
He interacted with the locals of the village, and enquired about the health of the affected. DDC also inspected the mobile medical camps to check the treatment facilities available.
DDC constituted a team comprising ADC Handwara, SE Baramulla and Chief Medical Officer Kupwara to conduct a detailed enquiry about the outbreak and to receive feedback from the people and submit the enquiry report by evening today, 12th of August.
Deputy Commissioner also inspected the spring that functions as the main source of water for the village and issued on-spot directions to Exen PHE Department to mobile resources on war footing for expediting the on-going renovation, repair and protection work on the water body.
Deputy Commissioner assured every possible assistance including financial support from the district administration to the concerned department and directed the Exen PHE Handwara to complete the work within one week.
DC also directed the Health department to ensure availability of physicians, para-medics, medicines for the quick recovery of the affected and conduct awareness campaigns to fully aware and inform the people of the village and vicinity about sustainable access to safe drinking water. He instructed the officials of health department to advise people to drink boiled water and to take all necessary precautions.
He said that the district administration and the health department is well equipped and geared up to deal with such issues and all preventive measures to avoid recurrence of such public health issues have been taken.