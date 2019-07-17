Teachings of saints, seers more relevant today: Advisor Sharma

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma on Tuesday said that the teachings of our saints and seers are more relevant in today’s world and we should preach mutual brotherhood and compassion which would be our contribution to humanity and a better tomorrow.

Attending a religious function here today, the Advisor said religious festivities help us to explore the teachings of our saints and seers which ultimately helps to lead guided and a contended life. He said following the footsteps of these spiritual people enables us to live a blissful life.

While highlighting the role of Mata Roopabhawani, the Advisor said that the mystic poetess through her works has contributed tremendously in carrying forward the message of reshi movement in Kashmiri culture which is unique in its nature and encompasses every section of the society. He said that the teachings and the works of this legendary person are more relevant in today’s world as more and more countries are getting engrossed in hostilities and people world-over are after materialistic gains only.

The Advisor said that the need of the hour is to carry out thorough research on the teachings and works of the mystic icon. The academicians and researchers should invest their time and energies in bringing forth the true essence of her works and also propagate the same among the masses, especially the younger generation, besides, ensuring their preservation for posterity, the Advisor said.

People from various walks of life, including intellectuals, academicians, and religious leaders were present in the function.