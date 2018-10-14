Teaching historical cultural heritage

Abdul Adil Paray
Individually and collectively, what we are is the product of what we have been. Our sense of personal and social identity is a direct outgrowth of our history, our culture and our heritage. To teach and study that history, culture and heritage is to discover a ‘means of access to ourselves’. The relevance of teaching and studying historical cultural heritage is not confined to a specific set of preoccupations.
In a much broader sense, the study of the past enables us to share the thoughts and passions of fellow human beings and to develop a tolerance and appreciation of cultures, customs, and ideas other than our own.
We can live without history but cannot live without identity because without historical perspective we are in danger of falling into the prideful, naive notion that the problems we face and the solutions we propose are unprecedented and bear no relationship to human problems of the past.
Historical cultural heritage and natural history of a nation has a very high value and is unique. Because it is an identity that can be introduced to the world.
Historical cultural heritage affirms our identity as a people because it creates a comprehensive framework for the preservation of cultural heritage including cultural sites, traditions, customs, old buildings, monuments, shrines, local lore, and landmarks that have cultural significance and historical value.
History, culture and heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs, and aspirations, thereby defining a people’s national identity. It is important to teach our cultural heritage, because it keeps our integrity as a people.
And the importance of teaching tangible and intangible historical cultural heritage is not the cultural manifestation itself but rather the wealth of knowledge and skills that is transmitted through it from one generation to the next.
The cultural historical heritage is used to symbolically assert national identity and to simultaneously deny the legitimacy of identities that conflict with national ideals.
Teaching historical cultural heritage can inculcate in students a reverence for our past and thereby developing a sense of belonging to the nation.
Another compelling reason for teaching historical cultural heritage is that a society's identity is the product of the many individuals, forces, and events that constitute that society's past.
Historical cultural heritage is society's collective memory and a nation without a memory is a country without name.
In our society that quite correctly expects education to serve useful purposes, the functions of history can seem more difficult to define than those of engineering or medicine. The most important reason to teach history, culture and heritage is that it teaches us to 'think’ about ‘us’.
HCH is in fact very useful, actually indispensable, but the products of historical study are less tangible, sometimes less immediate, than those that stem from some other disciplines. But teaching historical cultural heritage inculcates the ability to assess evidences, the ability to assess conflicting interpretations and experience in assessing past examples of change.
Teaching history, culture and heritage can provide us with insight into our culture of origin as well as cultures with which we might be less familiar, thereby increasing cross-cultural awareness and understanding.
Kashmir has thousands year old historical cultural heritage that started from the ancient times. Preservation of this heritage and passing them on to future generations is vital.
Aware of this importance, Kashmir’s educational institutions, Universities and people should work hard for its dissemination among young. Projects should be honestly conducted and truly implemented starting from schools to universities.
However, unfortunately there are shortages in preservation of historical cultural heritage due to lack of awareness. Our people do not just give importance to this heritage but they also destroy it.
Hence future generations should be taught about our rich historical cultural heritage that can contributes to the promotion of cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue.
Historical-cultural knowledge and practices can contribute to sustainable operational activities through, for example, the use of local knowledge in environmental monitoring and restoration.
Teaching historical cultural sensitivity is responsible for an awareness and consideration of other cultures and their customs and is a cornerstone of good engagement.
When absent, it can lead to deep and long-running mistrust and conflict between the communities and social groups. Engagement with the custodians of cultural heritage, through a collaborative and respectful approach to the identification, protection and management of cultural places, objects and practices, helps to establish and maintain trust and provide a foundation for constructive long-term relationships.
It is integral to cultural sensitivity to adhere to community concerns about confidentiality of cultural information through teaching HCH.
Students should accept that culture is present, so cultural heritage is historical. Historical cultural heritage is active not passive, even though choices may have been made by us by our parents, teachers, and other influential individuals.
History, culture and heritage are collectively an individual and a group phenomenon. Historical cultural heritage influences our knowledge, beliefs, and emotions.
The sections on historical cultural heritage of the educational institutions starting from middle school social studies curricula should be expanded so that students not only recognize and respect Kashmiri culture, heritage, artefacts but also recognize world cultural heritages and out place in world history.
HCH should be taught for the sake of teaching history, culture and heritage. While changes in the curricula are made, the awareness and academic knowledge levels of the social studies teachers should be increased.
For this, there should be a compulsory course on historical cultural heritage education in social studies departments of education faculties.
Expert academicians in historical cultural heritage should inform social studies teachers through projects. Preservation of historical cultural heritage and passing them on to the next generations will be through teachers, particularly social studies teachers.
The appreciation of historical cultural heritage should be communicated through an integrated education approach. Sustainability in the preservation of HCH through education should be encouraged.
HCH rights are human rights that aim at assuring the enjoyment of culture and its components in conditions of equality, human dignity and non-discrimination. Historical cultural heritage is under attack – from environmental degradation and climate change, from socio-economic pressures, urbanisation, and teaching HCH is only way forward to preserve it.
Author works at Department of Archaeology (CCAS), University of Kashmir