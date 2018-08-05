TeacherStudent Equation: A solution to corruption

Students can utilize theatre, drama, painting and poetry to launch anti-corruption drive on different stages
Students can utilize theatre, drama, painting and poetry to launch anti-corruption drive on different stages
Reyaz Ahmad Mir
reyazmir58@gmail.com
When a third primary student asked APJ Abdul Kalam how the menace of corruption could be curbed. In a jam packed public gathering somewhere in Tamil Nadu, the late visionary after lauding the boy and his parents for being so bold and conscious, as I read, replied him in his unique style: "Corruption can be curbed by you, your parents and by your teacher".
I see a movement, a determination and a programme in this brief conversation. First, even a small kid could realise the bad legacy he received from his predecessors.
Second, the great reply as the best remedy from a great mind. Teacher, student and parents- the triangular talk we have been acquainted with but never put it into task.
If at all it was, it was thought to be confined to academics only. We have never taken it to rest of the life.
If the two - parents and teachers, join their heads and hands, they would brush, train and groom a child into a citizen who doesn't need to be gauged. We have a big structure of surveillance and vigilance. Now CCTVs watch our work and behaviour.
Exhaustive legislations with legal framework was otherwise enough to deal with the menace. But the results fail to create a deterrence. It is mostly because there are no results but only proceedings without penalty. CCTVs can't scant the eyes to watch around or beyond tunnel vision. At times there seems to be a collaboration between so called "long hands" and the hands yielding illicitly.
So the malpractice continues to be a bonhomie between corrupt and corruption. Rarely is seen, only a few are independent of the bondage of corruption.
They are more contented, happy and deliver the best. If they are few but they are hope. And, they are inspiration too.
Writers, activists, civil society groups - all have burnt their blood and sweat to see the end of corruption but they exhausted themselves with the wish not granted.
When there is no strong political will, no mass mood to change and a knotty nexus, nothing but bleak canvas is seen laid all along. Despair and disappointment sieged with no let off. The problem takes a dangerous mood.
Recalling APJ Kalam again and his reply to a little boy is the remedy to break the siege. Now there is no way spare but to fight the evil at schools. Even a few resourceful teachers can make a big change.
Indoctrinating students to hate corruption and to hate it to the level of extremism. To train them at their very beginning how to keep off the corruption and fraudulent means.
How to live an independent life without unnecessary social compulsions which, otherwise, act as an invisible social force to influence their heart and soul to search for shortest ways to gratify the unwarranted wishes. Breaking the norms and shaking the values becomes easy or no sin.
Educating (Taaleem) students is not enough to see him/her grow as a conformist. Training(Tarbiyat) matters to make him/her so. If this is taken as a mission by teachers and well received by students, what else do we need to see the changes.
Once the noble ideals and ideas are put into the personalities of individual right from the primary stage, they would subsequently act as change agents at their own homes and neighbourhood, at least.
They would, at the end of the day, surely pass out as brand ambassadors from their schools, colleges and universities against corruption and other evils.
But the seeds are lying with teachers at lower level. They can sow them at right place with proper care, commitment and hardwork to see them grow like fruitful trees.
Translating little buds into responsible citizens is actually the contribution of a teacher ought to be measured and recognised not only the annual academic results.
The goal can't be achieved only through occasional lectures at morning assemblies. It needs a programme and permanent module of moral education being taken up throughout schooling.
Any small lapse could express again as a virus in the days to come to spread. The ways to realise the motive should not be monotonous, boring or so. Because it is a deal with children. They require multiple, colourful and joyful activities to be involved in.
Theatre, drama, painting and poetry can be utilised to launch anti-corruption drive on different stages. Students can be trained to fight corruption artistically by understanding the evil in its cause and effect relationship. When this is done again and again, it will take a permanent seat in their subconscious brain.
Students can be taught the value of honesty and integrity through sports activities, as well. Games are a valuable and fun form of education- even for serious topics like corruption. If the teacher so craves he/she can teach them great ideals and value of truthfulness by playing games.
Sometimes, a player (for example in cricket) fully knows that he is out still he waits for the signal from umpires/referees. Why? That is the cog in the routine life.
Why can’t a student be taught in his tender age to leave the pitch before the umpire raises up his index finger. If he knows then why to wait for the signal. Sometimes umpires/referees are not sure and seek the intervention of third umpire.
Students should be trained not to stay in the ground if they already know the facts so to become the inspiring topics for fourth umpire. One who does should be applauded.
These little things shall have a lasting impact on the personality development of a child ahead. Because little inputs ultimately lead to big changes, sure.
Fighting corruption at school level doesn't have to be serious business. With trained student clubs and integrity camps, they can get friends and peers together to take on corruption in a play way style.
Students can be taught to start an online petition and seek signatures from people supporting the cause. That petition is then presented to decision makers. That has a power to create the change the students want.
This way or so we get a huge potential youth to say no to corruption and other such practices. Amongst them, we will have a self-driven leadership to take charge of delivery at various points in future. The inherent traits being edited from time to time for a good shall do in a better way throughout.
But the values need to be inculcated among students through teachers by commitment, choice and devotion. This is not impossible to ensure.
If soldiers are trained in short period of time to lay down their lives for their nation and they do it, why can’t students be trained to stand up as rock against corruption. If they are so socialised and motivated, they can do, as well.