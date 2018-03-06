Teachers’ training workshop concludes in Bhaderwah

Mohd Majid MalikBhaderwah, Mar 05:
A five-day teacher training programme Monday concluded here on Monday. The program was for teachers of of Athkar Public High school, Sartingal Bhaderwah wherein they were informed about the teaching aids of science and technology to make learning experience easy and fun.
During the training programme, the teachers were exposed to various hand tools, materials and processes required for fabrication of Science models and Teaching Aids. It is to be noted that as many as 15 teachers from Athkar Public School Sartingal , Bhaderwah participated in the training programme. During the five-day teachers training programme the teachers were trained to fabricate various kits and teaching aids. These taeaching aids and kits included working model of a Simple electric motor, Magnetic Brakes, Bi-metallic strip, Curie point, Convection current and more. Here a valedictory event was organised in the premises of the school in which senior teachers from Education department Sajid Sarmadi, Zakir Wani , Mohd Iqbal Zargar , Anand pal and Sudesh Manhas principal Athkar Public High School addressed the teachers and talked about the teaching methods of science and technology. The participant teachers received the certificates. Addressing the teachers Sudesh Manhas further informed that the second batch of the teachers training programme will start from October this year.
0 Comment(s)