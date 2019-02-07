Teacher's role in a society

Nisar Hussain
Every one of us adopt different roles in everyday situations and these roles change with the situation.We all have numerous roles in life. These roles have “implied” behaviour which we all know. It is this implied social behaviour that we use in drama and dramatic situations to create deeper understanding and meaning.
The role of a teacher in society is both significant and valuable. It has far reaching influence on the society he lives in and no other personality can have an influence more than a teacher. Students are deeply affected by the teacher’s love and affection, his character, his competencies and his moral commitment.
A popular teacher becomes a model for his students. The students try to follow their teacher in his manner, costumes, etiquettes, style of conversation, his getup. He is their ideal.
A teacher can lead his students anywhere. During their early life, the students tend to determine their aim in life and their future plans, in consultation with teachers. Therefore a good and visionary teacher can play a prominent role in shaping and making the future of his students.
While as a corrupt teacher can only harm his students much more seriously than a class of corrupt and perverted judiciary, army, police, bureaucracy, politicians and technocrats.
A corrupt and incompetent teacher is not only a bad individual but also an embodiment of a corrupt and incompetent generation. A nation with corrupt teacher is a nation at risk; every coming day announces the advent of its disaster and destruction.
Keeping this role of a teacher in mind, several questions need to ponder over: Does a teacher feel secure when it comes to his rights? Are there teachers who are really competent enough to play their role? Are the teachers capable to lead the young generation to a promising future?
It is unfortunate to find that generally the worst and the most incapable people of the society find their way into this profession. Anyone who fails to find an opening in any other walks of life, gets into this profession and recklessly plays with the destiny of the nation.
An important reason for this is understood to be the poor salaries of our teachers which are no better than that of clerks. A large number of teachers are therefore frustrated and uninterested. Even more alarming is that the salary is disbursed after five or six months and that too for a single month as is seen in case of some teachers who belong to erstwhile SSA scheme. Thus leaving the condition of teachers unstable.
Again the teaching profession does not enjoy due respect in the society. Their status is lower than doctors, engineers, advocates, and civil servants; even lower than that of semi-literate and illiterate traders. It would require great commitment for an intelligent individual, however fond of education and training he may be, to forsake the career of doctor, engineer in a favour of teaching.
Therefore, while selecting the teachers, it must be borne in mind that better opportunities, prospects and perks are offered to the teachers.
When we talk of the rights, it will be an injustice if not taken into account the duties and expectations of teachers. A teacher should consider it his duty to educate and train his students and should feel responsible for it.
He should feel that his students have been entrusted to him and he should avoid any breach of the trust, the society has reposed in him. He should be a sociable person with his roots in the society. People should take him as their well-wisher and a sincere friend who cares for their children.
He should actively participate in the social activities in a positive way. He should know the art of teaching with a deep insight into the child psychology. He should always deal with students in a just manner.
He should not lose his self-control on the mistakes that his students may commit and instead he should respect their feelings and ego, and should try to understand and resolve their difficulties with grace while keeping his cool.
He should be able to smile in the face of bitter criticism on his opinions, and should not feel ashamed or humiliated to accept his mistakes whole heartedly.
He should be proud of his culture, his national dress and his national language. He should be a missionary, a mentor, a reformer and a guide besides being a dedicated tutor. In other words he should be a perfect teacher and a perfect educationist.
While highlighting the role of a teacher in a society, it is imperative to involve the role of parents too, in the process of character building of students.
In the past, parents and teachers both used to make the best of their efforts to provide an atmosphere to their children congenial to the development of their virtues and morals. But whatever time they have at their disposal is consumed by newspapers, television and other recreations.
As a result, the younger generation hardly gets an opportunity to share ideas with their elders or to enter into a meaningful discussion. On the other hand, this idea is gaining ground among us that education is not meant to build up better human beings but only to get better jobs.
Consequently, the students’ minds are obsessed with better jobs and dreams for higher status. It is therefore duty of the parents too, to take active interest in the day to day progress of their children both in and outside the institution and apprise them of the real meanings of education.
