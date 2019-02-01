Teachers: Ordeal of national builders

Mohammad Ashraf
The backbone of a nation is its economic sector and the economic sector rests upon the educated, skilled and learned man force. The educated, skilled and learned man force is the real asset of a nation. It's the education which paves way for the sound progress of a nation.
The history of mankind is replete with the instances where education proved as a precursor of many revolutions. It's with the aid of education that the man learned the modern means of sustenance.
It's crystal clear from the instances that the nations which spent a good chunk on education got a better yield in return. Here it's pertinent to mentiona quote of Benjamin Franklin. He says, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interests.”
On sensing the significance of education the central and state governments launched different schemes and programmes from time to time for revival and betterment of education. On the basis of aid and assistance from the central government the government of Jammu and Kashmir also launched many schemes and programmes for the resurrection of education.
In 2000, the then government engaged educated youths as RehbarTaleem Teachers (RETs) in their respective villages and wards (in municipalities). Afterwards 3rd RETs were engaged on the same lines.
In 2002, a centrally sponsored schemeSarvaShikshaAbiyaan(SSA) was launched in J&K.The scheme aimed universalization of education. The scheme was implemented in hurry. It was implemented without pre meditation.
The pros and cons of the scheme were not fully comprehended. Under this scheme many new schools were opened, many primary schools were upgraded to upper primary schools. Under the scheme teachers were engaged on following the lines of earlier procedure of selection of RETs.The minimum academic qualification for engagement of RETS was kept 2.
Hence any tom, dick and harry having qualification of 2 was eligible for selection after securing academic merit. The bait under the scheme was given in the form of a permanent job after the completion of 5 years.
Many young talents got trapped in hope of getting a permanent teacher's job after five-years of their engagement. Many students who were perusing higher education left their education midway in order to get themselves engaged in hope for a permanent job.They even sacrificed their precious 5 years in lieu of peanuts.
During these five years they worked tirelessly.They opened rusted locks of schools in far off places. They tried to inject new blood into the paralysed system of education. Prior to this scheme the education sector was in shambles. They (RETs) resuscitated the education system in the state from deep unconsciousness.
The teachers worked on meagre honorarium of rupees 1500 or 3000 INR.They gave their services at par with that of general line teachers. After the completion of 5 years they were dubbed as RRTs Regularized RehbarTaleem Teachers (RRTs). They (RRTS) took their regularization as if it's an antidote of their all sufferings. Many teachers borrowed loans from banks as they held as if they are financially sound after confirmation. But alas! their dreams of living a prosperous and sound life did not come to true as the job proved for them a quagmire.
In 2015, they were told to undergo screening test. They were on many occasions dubbed as deadwood.Some considered them as pests on the government exchequer. The then education minister vehemently gave his statement for the screening test on taking the pretext of interpretation of a court order.
After fleecing them for a number of years they were being shown the door of exit.However, by the grace of Almighty the honourable court came to their rescue which precluded them from undergoing screening test.
In the previous year that is in 2018 the government added salt to their injuries when they (at the helm)told them that they have no security regarding their jobs.They were taken aback when they were made to realize that the pattern on which they were employed was not the proper procedure of selection of the scheme. The teachers were left high and dry. Their future seemed bleak.
The teachers after facing lot of trauma and mental torture vehemently protested. They made the government to revisit the decisions regarding their genuine issues.
Recently after a long struggle an SRO was released by the governor led government which created a ray of hope for these traumatized fellows.But still the SRO has not be released as per the expectations of these teachers.
The SRO holds him (SSA teacher) second grade teacher. Its a million dollar question if he (SSA Teacher)is at par with those of recruited through SSRB in respect of required academic qualification then why this slur of discrimination?
Moreover, the department has enjoined the chief education officers of the districts to frame teams for the verification of credentials. If the documents of these sufferers were verified at the time of their confirmation why they are once again asked to submit their documents for verification? Isn't it a time consuming process.
Apart from this these nation builders are without salaries for about six months.They have been made to live in penury.They don't have a penny in their pocket so that they can feed their children properly.They can't afford to buy medicines for their ailing parents. The children of these ill-fated teachers are humiliated in schools because they fail to pay off their school fees.
Now it's enough, those who are at the helm must feel the pain and agony of these building blocks of nation.The genuine issues of these must be addressed on war footing basis. They must be given good regard.They must be precluded from embarrassment and mental trauma. We must bear it in mind that they are the crusaders of knowledge. They are the torchbearers in darkness of ignorance.
mohd5679pp@gmail.com