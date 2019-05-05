Teachers hire teacher for Baramulla school

May 05, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Pay salary out of pocket

With the government failing to provide teachers to students in the government-run schools, the school authorities in a government-run school in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district are utilizing the services of a private teacher and paying his salary from their own expenditure.

The school authorities of Government Boys Middle School (GBMS) Ahangerpora, a geographically backward area of Kandi belt in Rafiabad zone of Baramulla district, have been compelled to hire a mathematics teacher in the school to meet the requirements of the teaching staff.

Incharge Headmaster of GBMS Ahangerpora, Muhammad Ashraf Shah said the school was facing shortage of a mathematics teacher and to meet the requirements, the school authorities decided to hire a private teacher and pay his salary from their own expenditure.

“Earlier, we had told the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Dangiwacha to post a teacher in the school. The ZEO agreed and said they will try to post one or two teacher as soon as possible,” Shah said about the school where more than 60 students are enrolled.

The ZEO had also told GBMS Ahangerpora school authorities that the teachers residing in the plains did not wish to get posted there as they were facing transport issues.

Shah said, as of now, no teacher was deputed or posted in the school till date.

“Currently, there is a five-person teaching staff in the school including three teachers who have been posted here. One is working on a contractual basis and his term is ending in two months. I am also on deployment here,” he said.

The school authorities said they had hired a private teacher as a volunteer and were bearing his expenditure from their pocket.

The private teacher Zahoor Ahmad Mir is working in the school for the past two months.

Shah said the school authorities were facing shortage of teaching staff and to strengthen it they hired Mir as a Mathematics teacher who is teaching math subject to the students of 1st to 8th standard.

The hired teacher Mir, 30, said he has a teaching experience of 8 to 9 years and wants to contribute to the society.

I was working as a principal in a private school and quit there to teach the students of this government school.

Another teacher of GBMS Ahangerpora, Tariq Ahmad Mir said, “The upper belt of this district is being totally ignored and for the past three years, no head master had been provided to the school.”

He said the incumbent in-charge headmaster was not permanently posted there but on deployment.

Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Dangiwacha Harminder Singh said, “The school will get a permanent teacher once the Model Code of Conduct ends. They have not bought the hiring of a private teacher into my notice. Even when I visited there, they did inform me anything about the matter.”