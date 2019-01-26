Teachers have key role in mobilization of voter enrollment: Div Com

1, 28,000 students enrolled as first time voters
1, 28,000 students enrolled as first time voters
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 25:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Friday said the higher secondary teachers can play an important role in the enrollment of young voters for education sector being the catchment area where students can be made aware about the importance of grass root democracy and exercising their franchise for the development of the nation.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks during 9th National Voters Day function which was organized by Directorate of School Education (DSEK) here at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHS) Kothi Bagh.
Khan also said the power of vote is ultimate which will strengthen the roots of democracy.
He stressed upon the teachers to educate the students regarding importance of casting their vote adding that the students should also aware their parents, relatives, neighbors and friends about exercising their franchise which will carry forward the democratic process in Kashmir.
The Director DSEK G.N. Itoo informed that 1, 28000 students were enrolled as new voters across the Kashmir Division.
He asked students to cast their vote for taking Kashmir to new heights.
Principal GGHS School also spoke on the importance of National Voters day.
Later, students presented a cultural programme on the significance of Vote.
Joint Director DSEK Abid Hussain, CEO DSEK, Teachers, students and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.