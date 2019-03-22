Teacher’s family demand judicial probe

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The family of Rizwan Ahmad Pandit, a teacher who died in police custody on Tuesday, on Thursday demanded a judicial probe.

“A team of police headed by a DSP picked him and when we visited them in the morning (on Monday) we were told that Rizwan has been arrested by NIA. The torture marks on his body speak that he has been subjected to severe torture so as to extract a confession from him,” Rizwan’s father, Asadullah Pandit, said.

“He was innocent. What could he reveal when there was nothing,” he said adding, “There were severe torture marks on his body and if the body is to be exhumed to see the torture marks, we are ready for it also. We want justice and there should be a judicial probe.”

Rizwan Asad Pandit, a teacher at a private school, was picked up by the police late March 17 during a raid at his family home and he died in police custody which was also admitted by the cops in the official statement.

“Iron was used on his body. His left eye was completely bruised. He had stitches on the head,” Rizwan’s brother, Mubashir, told reporters.

“This is damn impossible for him to escape from the custody. How a person who has been brutally tortured can escape?” he asked.

“The claim in this regard is insane. I don’t think those who have done this are humans.”

He said that Rizwan’s postmortem was carried without the family’s consent. “They did it apparently to fabricate it. The DSP Awantipora took my brother from the home during 11:30 on Sunday and he along with team is responsible for it.”

Meanwhile, people in Awantipora staged a protest demonstration against the custodial killing of the teachers.

The protesters included members of the Sikh community and they demanded justice for Rizwan.

The protesters assembled outside the Rizwan's ancestral house in Awantipora and carried a march, seeking justice for Rizwan. (GNS)

