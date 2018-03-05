About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Teacher’s exam

Published at March 05, 2018 02:27 AM 0Comment(s)1692views


Teacher’s exam

Dear Editor,

Thousands of aspirants are looking for upcoming teacher’s exam.  Since its announcement the graduates and others who have bachelor’s or master’s degrees in Education or post graduate are preparing to crack it, which is not easy as it takes lot efforts and hardwork. On March 4th, 2018 the news flashed over the whatsapp that graduates (on graduate degree holders) will not be eligible for the exams.  So ruthless was the news that I got stuck for a while. What is the problem in it, if someone doesn’t have any other degrees after graduation?  If candidates don’t have such financial support wherein they will pursue higher education, why should they be barred from opportunities? It is injustice. The scoring as was revealed earlier was B.Ed 5 points, M.Ed 5 points. I request to the higher authorities to remove the discrepancies.

Showqat Wani

showkatwanie98@hotmail.com  

  

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top