Dear Editor,
Thousands of aspirants are looking for upcoming teacher’s exam. Since its announcement the graduates and others who have bachelor’s or master’s degrees in Education or post graduate are preparing to crack it, which is not easy as it takes lot efforts and hardwork. On March 4th, 2018 the news flashed over the whatsapp that graduates (on graduate degree holders) will not be eligible for the exams. So ruthless was the news that I got stuck for a while. What is the problem in it, if someone doesn’t have any other degrees after graduation? If candidates don’t have such financial support wherein they will pursue higher education, why should they be barred from opportunities? It is injustice. The scoring as was revealed earlier was B.Ed 5 points, M.Ed 5 points. I request to the higher authorities to remove the discrepancies.
Showqat Wani
showkatwanie98@hotmail.com
