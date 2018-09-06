Teachers Day observed as a Protest Day

J& K Teachers co-ordination committee appeal to fulfill their demands
Kathua sept. 5, 2018
A large number of teachers under the banner of J& K Teachers co-ordination committee assembled at Dreamland Park Kathua and stage massive protest demonstration and take out rally up to DC office and observe Teachers day as protest day. The protest was organized under the leadership of Hari Singh, Satish Dutta, YounisRahi, Maheshwer parshad, Amarnath Thakur, Mrignayani Slathia of J&K United School Teachers Association, JK Govt Teacher Forum, JKSSA Teacher Forum, All Jammu Kashmir and Ladhak Teacher Federation, School Education Employees Coordination Committee and All Teacher Association J&K respectively to focus on the burning demands of teaching community. The Coordination Committee, in a statement, demanded the implementation of 7th pay commission in favour of teachers, masters and headmasters working under SSA/RMSA, release of regular salary, transfer suitably master lecturers and headmasters who have completed their tenure of three to five years in far flung areas.
While addressing the protesters leaders expresses their grave concern and take strong exception to step motherly attitude of State govt. towards the teachers, masters and headmasters working under SSA/ RMSA schemes. According to the statement issued by the committee the leaders alleged that the authorities “deceived” the teacher community. They demanded immediate release of 7th pay commission benefits to these masters, teachers and headmasters. The statement further said that delay of it in their respect on one pretext the other is totally unacceptable and will be opposed full might. “Denial of such benefits is not only apathetic but discriminatory as well as against the principal of equal pay for equal work.”
Protesting against the authorities the statement said, “It is highly deplorable that salaries of teachers working under SSA / RMSA are not dispersed in time and delayed for months together, much less adhering universally accepted principle of disbursement of wages on the last day of the month itself. Their family are facing grave financial crises.” Teachers working under the said schemes demanded to release their salary from State Budget at par with other teachers.
They strongly condemned the state govt for not transferring such helpless masters, lecturers and headmasters who have not only completed their tenure in far flung areas but working there for last there to five years. Teachers appealed the Governor Administration to concede the demands at an earliest otherwise teaching community will compelled to hit the road. Others who address the protestor includes Rajeev Kumar, Parveen Singh, Surjeet Singh, Rashpal Singh, Roop Chand, Joginder Kumar, Dharminder Singh, Devi Sawroop, Kanta Devi and Raj Kumar.