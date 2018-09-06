Teachers are beacon of hope for society: Ganai

Asks students, parents to extend gratitude, support to encourage teachers
Asks students, parents to extend gratitude, support to encourage teachers
Srinagar, September 05:
Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today termed ‘teachers as beacons of hope’, who should be encouraged by students and parents by expressing gratitude, respect and support to them.
The Advisor Ganai expressed these views while addressing a large gathering of teachers, Chief Education Officers, Zonal Education Officers, and academician, on the eve of Teachers Day observed here at SKICC.
Vice Chancellor (VC) Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Mushtaq Siddique, VC Central University Kashmir, Professor Mehraj-ud-din Mir, VC Cluster University Srinagar, Professor Sheikh Javeed, Secretary School Education, Rigzin Sampheal, Directors School Education Kashmir, Jammu along with other prominent personalities were present in the function.
The Teachers Day is celebrated on October 15 across the globe, but in India, it is celebrated on September 5, in the honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an academic philosopher and India's second President, who was born on the same day.
Congratulating the teaching fraternity for celebrating the day, the Advisor said that while celebrating the day, it is the time for “introspection” for teachers so that they can better their teaching style.
Highlighting the role of teachers, the Advisor said that teachers’ play an influential and a significant role to shape up the future of their students in their formative years.
Ganai attributed teachers as “beacons of light” who with their guidance have the power to mould and shape the future of their students. He said teachers are the founders who shape responsible and civilized citizens for the society.
Reminiscing about his student life, the Advisor said he vividly remembers many lessons he learnt from his teachers. Impressing upon teachers to understand the significance of their job, Ganai said that he believes that the lessons students learn from their teachers stay with them for the rest of their lives. Therefore, it is important that teachers are cautious with whatever they are delivering to their students as the latter will remember their teachers for these lessons for the rest of their lives, he added.
Urging students to express their gratitude towards their teachers, the Advisor said it is important that students appreciate their teachers for the altruistic devotion they show in shaping their careers and lives.
Ganai said we can never thank our teachers enough for the contribution in shaping our lives, however, our encouragement and support can go a long way in making them feel that their efforts are being recognized. He said it is, therefore, imperative that teachers are encouraged and supported by their students, parents and the entire community which they serve.
Speaking about teachers working under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT), the Advisor said Government stands by the Committee formed under the chairmanship of Finance Secretary to look into their demands.
The Advisor in his speech urged the teachers to stay away from any such act which will downsize their value among their students. He assured that Government is giving highest consideration to their demands and an urgent decision in this regard would soon be taken.
He said the need is to shape the future generation which will have a scientific temper and motivation to make a better society. Emphasizing upon teachers to adopt latest teaching methods, Ganai said scientific minds would not be created by “run of the mill attitude” for this teachers need to work hard.
Referring to the day, the Advisor said Teachers’ Day is celebrated to acknowledge and recognize the hard work that our teachers put in for the development of a better society. He said the day provides us with an opportunity to thank those who with their knowledge and instruction make us a better person.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary School Education, Rigzin Sampheal referred teachers as the “custodians and conscious keepers of a nation,” and said teaching is an art of grooming leaders.
The Secretary stressed the need of nudging the students to dream big. Giving an example of former President of India and a scientist APJ Kalam, Sampheal said APJ Kalam used to reiterate the importance of thinking big.
“APJ Kalam used to say “thinking small is a sin”, said Sampheal.
The Secretary expressed his optimism that the future of students is in the bright hands of teachers who are serving the State’s education department.
Vice Chancellor (VC) Cluster University Srinagar, Professor Sheikh Javeed said the credit of whatever, he achieved in his life goes to his teacher who always advised him to see the bigger picture in life.
VC Central University Kashmir, Professor Mehraj-ud-din in his speech said there is no parallel to the teaching job. He said instead of thinking about the material gains, a good teacher always remains true to his job.
He said, unlike others, the teachers leave a legacy by shaping the future of their students.
Speaking on the occasion, VC Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Mushtaq Siddique said teachers are the “transformers of a society.”
Earlier, the Advisor gave away the best teachers’ award to Hilal Ahmed Lone, serving at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kangan and Charanpreet Kour, who is presently serving at Government Middle school Smailpur in Samba district.