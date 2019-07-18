Teachers, Aanganwadi workers demand release of salaries

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A group of teachers under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir Masters Forum, staged protest demonstrations in press colony Srinagar on Wednesday to press their demand for release of their pending salaries.

They raised slogans against the non-payment of their salaries for the last couple of months.

The protesting teachers said that their salaries are released after 4-5 months and in some cases after 6 months and that too after making hue and cry for the same.

They said that they are in great financial trouble due to the non-payment of salaries in time, which forces their families go for starvation at times.

In the meanwhile, Anganwadi workers and helpers from various districts of valley also staged protest here on Wednesday. They were opposing the government decision to privatize their supervision and obtain their salaries through Panchayats. They were also demanding hike in their honorarium and release of their pending wages, which is pending for last eight months now.