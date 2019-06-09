Teacher suspended for creating ‘hindrances’ in Pakal Dul HE Kishtwar Power project

June 09, 2019 |

Deputy Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana issued an order wherein he suspended one Rakesh Kumar working as a Teacher in P/S Dogan Tanji clubbed with Government. M/S Arzi in Education Zone Nagseni for provoking and instigating public against project administration thereby causing hindrance in project work.

Acting tough against the erring employee, DDC placed Rakesh Kumar Teacher under suspension with immediate effect who shall remain attached in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar during suspension period.

Further, the Additional District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Mohammad Hanief Malik was appointed as an Enquiry officer to conduct an in-depth Enquiry and submit the factual report within a week’s time positively.

