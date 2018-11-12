Teacher-pupil ratio disproportionate in Kashmir

‘Blue-eyed’ teachers posted in schools with no enrollment
Riyaz BhatAnantnag, Nov 11:
The government in a sheer failure is yet to streamline pupil-teacher ratio in government-run schools as most schools in Kashmir are running with an unbalanced ratio.
There are even some schools that have no student enrolled but government has still posted two to three teachers there in opposition to the recommended pupil-teacher ratio.
There are also such schools where one can find 10 teachers for 30 students and some with 10 teachers for 250 students.
However, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Ghulam Nabi Itoo said the department would soon rationalize the ratio according to the guidelines and norms.
Majority of the government-run-schools have disproportionate pupil-teacher ratio, resulting in students or teaching staff being over-crowded in those schools.
According to the education department guidelines, there should be a teacher-pupil ratio of 1:30, a teacher for 30 students, however least number of schools have such rationalization.
The south Kashmir’s Anantnag is one of the worst areas in terms of rationalization of teacher-pupil ratio.
In the district there are such schools which have no students and the government has failed to rationalize or utilize the surplus teachers in some other schools where students are over-crowded and less number of teachers remain posted there.
The district is one of the largest government school holders but with worst rationalization.
According to official documents, the district has a ratio of 1:12, a teacher for 12 students.
In Anantnag district, a total of 90,195 students are enrolled in 1512 government schools while 7657 teachers are posted there.
In Girls Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Anantnag, the teacher-pupil ratio is 1:44 with the institution having 1628 students and 37 teachers and in Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) 28 teachers are posted for 992 students.
Similarly, in Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Wanpoh there are 21 teachers for 950 students.
In Boys Middle School (BMS) Sarnal, 13 teachers have been posted against the roll of just 71 students.
In MS Lalipora, six teachers have been engaged for just 15 students and seven teachers are posted at Government Girls Middle School Shamsipora for 40 students.
Primary School Checki Shahabad has two teachers for just nine students and Primary School Checki Kamaal has two teachers are for eight students.
Primary School Ashajipora has three teachers for three students and Primary School (PS) Heaven Colony has two teachers for three students.
Girls Higher Secondary School in Verinag has 10 teachers for 425 students and Higher Secondary School Kapran of Verinag Zone has nine teachers against an enrollment of 211 students.
According to official documents, in Anantnag district, many schools were clubbed with other schools having zero enrollment but teaching staff is still present in those defunct schools.
Middle School (MS) Bakshiabad has three teachers posted although the school has no student enrolled.
The school has been clubbed with Boys Middle School Sayed Sahib.
Primary School Shaksaz has five teachers for no student despite the fact that the school has been merged with Boys Middle School Sayed Sahib.
Similarly, in Primary School Gassipora three teachers are posted for zero students and the school is clubbed and has been functioning along with Middle School Wanpoh and Primary School Dujibagh of the district.
These clubbed schools have also two teachers posted for no students.
The official documents itself point out how the government had thrown its own rationalisation policy to the wind.
Adding to the woes of the common masses, the government has posted ‘blue-eyed’ teachers in schools with no enrolment or with very less enrolment.
“Most of these teachers are family members of politicians, bureaucrats, and police officers,” locals said.
(Rising Kashmir will publish a series of stories on the ‘State of Schools’ and follow up with stories from Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Bandipora, and other districts of the State).