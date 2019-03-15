Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Friday said it has taken cognizance of the offence committed as per a purportedly viral video that shows a teacher beating (corporal punishment) the children in a school in Awantipora

“Awantipora police took cognizance of the matter and accordingly initiated prosecution proceedings against the said individual under relevant sections of law,” police said.

The police said that officers while investigating the matter learnt that the individual in the video was identified as Farooq Ahmad.

“Farooq has been taken to a local police station where he remains in custody. Officers will be speaking to him about the incident,” police further said.

“Police is committed to show zero tolerance towards any physical or mental punishment inflicted through humiliating methods on school-going children,” they said.

[Representational Pic]