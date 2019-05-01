Teacher from Kupwara donates salary to poor students

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A lady teacher who hails from Vilgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has been helping the poor students by donating her monthly salaries to ensure the education of downtrodden students will not get affected.

Syed Firdousa Roubani, a government teacher, posted at Government Primary School Punzwa village in Kupwara has donated her salaries to assist the poor students in getting education.

Firdousa has distributed school bags, uniforms, shoes, socks, scarf, ties, notebooks, pens, and other items worth thousands of rupees among 65 poor students. The lady teacher has been distributing items among the poor students since long.

The students she has assisted are enrolled in Government Primary School Punzwa village. She is considered as one among the dedicated and punctual teacher of the zone.

The items among the downtrodden students were distributed in presence of Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Vilgam, ZEPO Vilgam, headmasters, teachers and locals.

The distribution of items was made during a function on Monday. Locals hailed the efforts of a lady teacher, saying such initiatives are welcomed and should be followed by one and all.

Meanwhile, father of Firdousa, Syed Ghulam Rubani said that he is proud of her daughter, who has taken such a unique initiative that will help the poor kids to get education properly.

“I pray for her success and hope that she will continue to assist the poor students in the future,” he said. KNS

