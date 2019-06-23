Teacher found hanging from tree in Mahore

June 23, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A government school teacher was found hanging from a tree in Hariwalla area of Mahore in Reasi district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar (30) son of Abdul Gani Dar of Hariwalla, Mahore.

Official sources said that some people spotted the man hanging from a tree in a forest area of Hariwalla today morning and accordingly informed police about it.

A police party from Police Station Mahore rushed to the spot and took the body in their possession for medico-legal formalities, they said.

Farooq, who was a teacher at Government Primary School Dogian had not returned home yesterday and his body was recovered under mysterious conditions today, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mahore Mohd Anzar Mir said that a case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up. (GNS)