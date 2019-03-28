Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

March 28, 2019 | Agencies

A body of a government school teacher was recovered under mysterious conditions from the bank of a river in Balnoie area of Poonch district on Thursday.

Reports said that locals spotted the body lying at the bank of Mendhar river in Balnoie area and immediately informed police about it.

A police team led by SHO Mendhar Sajad Ahmad Mir and recovered the body, they said.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Gulzar Ahmad son of Khan Mohammad of Mankote.

He said that the deceased was a teacher by profession and was posted at Government High School Sagra.

The body has been recovered under mysterious conditions and as such a case under 174 CrPc has been initiated in this regard, SDPO said. (GNS)

