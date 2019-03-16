Teacher arrested over corporal punishment case

March 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a teacher of a private school in Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district for offence of corporal punishment against students.

The police action came after a video showing a teacher flogging his students with a stick inside a classroom went viral on various social networking sites.

A police spokesperson said that a video was found in circulation on social media sites depicting a teacher giving corporal punishment to minor children purportedly studying in Hajad Public School Awantipora.

He said that taking cognizance of the matter a case was registered in police station Awantipora under FIR No.35/2019 under sections 323,341,352,355 RPC and 24 of Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2013.

He added that accused teacher was identified as Farooq Ahmad Lohar son of Saif-ud-Din resident of Pogal Paristan Ramban district who was apprehended by police and further investigation including analysis of the video is being looked into.

The necessary steps aimed at taking investigation of the case to its logical conclusion including forwarding of video in question for analysis and expert opinion are being taken.

