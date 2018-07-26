Teacher and mental peace

Azad Hussain
Be it infrastructure in the educational institute, trainings to teachers, high academic or professional degrees of teachers, all is useless unless a teacher is himself ready and motivated to perform his responsibility in a proper way.
Education can’t be imparted very well by the teacher when he lacks the peace of mind for one reason or the other. Teaching learning process for both the teachers and the students isn’t like the physical activity that needs the muscle power but it needs a peaceful and stable state of mind.
Be it student or the teacher both should feel the atmosphere wherein no attention diversion should take place and both should focus on the topic of discussion in order to make the transaction process properly happen.
But when looking on the miseries of teachers in Jammu Kashmir, who are being forced to spend their precious time on roads instead of classrooms due to the unethical behaviour of government by debarring them from the benefits deserved by them at par with other state government employees.
As it is linked with future of children and the future of nation, the most important sector that is education needs to be up kept by the government in order to make it more sophisticated and result oriented not only in terms of infrastructure but to ensure more conducive teaching learning day-by-day.
However, it is not only the possession of infrastructure and teacher trainings being held frequently by the department for upliftment of education standards in schools that can make the teaching learning process more conducive and result oriented but the innate interests, instanced qualities and capabilities of a teacher and the motivation for a teacher, have a crucial role to play.
Hence the mind-set of a teacher should readily be motivated for the purpose of teaching which is the basic aspect that needs to be given proper attention.
A teacher, for bringing up his best performance, can’t be motivated forcibly by circulating threat creating orders against him, but by creating the condition where in the mind-set of a teacher remains in a stable and calm state.
As far as the future of nation is concerned, a teacher, the maker of doctors, engineers, lawyers, scientists, bureaucrats and politicians should hold a high status in the society.
But in Jammu Kashmir it the other way around. As a teacher is supposed to be inside the classroom busy to teach the students, now-a-days, countless captured pictures of protesting teachers, protesting on roads for salaries are being seen on local dallies by every day.
A regularised Rehbar-e-Taleem teacher said: “Recruited under the Rehbar-e-Taleem scheme, we have been working as teachers in the department since a decade. After rendering five years satisfactory service to the department, we have been regularised years before as per the rules and norms of the said scheme and have availed all the perks like yearly increments, DA hikes and even 6th pay commission benefits. However, we fail to understand why, at the eleventh hour of our service, government is trying to debar us from salary hike as per the recommendations 7th pay commission and why the government is not releasing our salaries well in time.”
Actually the salaries of said teachers were being paid by the state government from the funds being released from centre through a scheme called SarvaShikshaAbhiyan(SSA), but a common regularised teacher working in a school hardly bothered about where from his salary was coming.
However, it was the job of government to make salary available to him. But from last few years due to the curtailments in the release of funds from centre, government has made more than forty thousand teachers and master working under SSA/RMSA to suffer for none of their faults, by not releasing their salaries well in time and debarring them from the benefits of 7th pay commission recommendations.
It is pertinent to mention that Rehbar-e-Taleem is the scheme of state not of centre, so the teachers recruited under this scheme are state government employees and state has to keep funds available for their salaries from state budget.
There are the cases where some SSA Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers are at the verge retirement, they have the burden of their families and their children pursuing higher education.
At this stage, debarring them from the timely release of salaries and other perks which other state government employees enjoy, is totally an injustice not only with teachers and their families but it is also injustice with their students whom teachers are not in a position to give their best due to the depression being faced by them under such circumstances.
If the future of our young generation is to be taken care of, then government has to introspect and must strengthen the weak points and make the atmosphere in schools conducive to promote the sector in a positive direction.
It is only possible if the teachers would be brought out of their mental stress by providing them their legitimate rights.