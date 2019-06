TCI chairman passes away

June 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Chairman Trumboo Cement Industries, Haji Abdul Ahad Trumboo passed away on Saturday.

Trumboo passed away at 12:10 today and his Nimaz-e-Janaza will be held at 6: pm at Nishat, Srinagar.

Trumboo Group is a leading cement manufacturer and also involved with the Hospitality, Horticulture, Tourism,Textiles and Trading sectors.