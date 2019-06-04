TB patients with depression at high risk of treatment failure

June 04, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

In a grim picture, half of the tuberculosis patients in Kashmir are draped under depression with a fresh research revealing that such patients are at higher risk of treatment failure.

This has been revealed in a research conducted by GMC Srinagar aimed to assess the impact of depression among TB patients on treatment results.

In the research, adults with newly diagnosed TB, were recruited within one month of initiating treatment and were followed up to the end of treatment.

“Prevalence of depression at baseline was 50.5%. After two months of treatment, the prevalence reduced to 9.4% and at the end of treatment to 2.5%,” said the study results.

The data collection was done at three time-points—baseline, after 2 months and after 6 months. The identified 202 patients were interviewed and PHQ-9 scale was used to measure depression.

“Association between depression in TB patients and treatment failure was found to be small to medium. Binary logistic regression estimated that at baseline TB patients with depression were at 4.46 times at more risk of treatment failure than patients without depression,” it said.

The study was carried out by Dr Abdul Rouf, a research scholar from the Department of Community Medicine which revealed that patients who continued depression after intensive phase were 34.5 times at higher risk.

Although it was found that Anti-TB medication and counselling alone can bring about drastic improvement in depressive symptoms in more than 70% of patients but those patients which continued depression were at higher risk of treatment failure.

Doctors say that depression appears to be a strong risk factor for treatment failure with poor treatment outcome despite complete Tb treatment course.

Though TB patients in Kashmir usually adhere to complete course of treatment, still there has been failures in treatment because of some others accompanied conditions which are prevalent in valley like depression.

The researcher has recommends that all TB patients should be screened and managed for psychological distress at the treatment initiation and the phenomenon be periodically reviewed for these symptoms.

“The health-care workers should be trained in counselling and psycho-education needed to provide depression care and treatment adherence for people with tuberculosis,” the study recommends.

Though TB cases in Kashmir have witnessed a sharp decline as only 4774 persons were detected in 2018—an incidence less than 2017—whle doctors suggest tough measures to curb it.

The highly infectious disease continues to remain one of the major health concerns in the valley. In January this year, J&K government launched Joint Effort for Elimination of TB (JEET) project in Srinagar to fight the disease.

The research has said that TB treatment strategies should consider screening and managing of psychologically distressed among TB patients after diagnosis of the disease.