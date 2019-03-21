TB hospital Anantnag to be multi-storey car parking facility, patients left in lurch

March 21, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Scores of tuberculosis patients have been left into lurch after Government TB hospital in south Kashmir’s district Anantnag was converted into a multi-storey car parking facility—a project, announced by the former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

According to officials, the government is all set to inaugurate a multi-storey car parking facility—leaving hundreds of patients into lurch.

“There was lot of politics surrounding this project,” officials said. “Without thinking about other options for the TB patients, the former CM Mehbooba Mufti announced this project,” they said.

The authorities in order to pave way for the construction of multi-storey car parking facility in Anantnag town directed the hospital administration of government tuberculosis hospital Anantnag to vacate the building and shift to nearby old structure of district hospital Anantnag in Janglat Mandi area in the summer of 2017.

Since then, the TB hospital is being run from three rooms here from old DH Anantnag building, which not only puts the staff to trouble but has also largely hit the patient care. Insiders say that despite having number of rooms vacant in the second block of newly constructed DH Anantnag hospital—this vital health facility has literally been stuffed in few rooms in old hospital structure which also houses as a storage facility for drugs and other equipment for the health department for the district and Chief medical officer’s office.

“The patients with respiratory disorders, especially the ones suffering through Tuberculosis, have only this health facility to turn to. On daily basis some 600 such patients on an average visit the OPD of TB hospital Anantnag for treatment, the number which rises during winters mostly. Given such a congested space, it becomes very difficult to attend such a large number of patients in just three rooms, one of which also serves as a testing laboratory. We were asked to vacate the decades old hospital building near Hanfia Eid Gah in 2017, which was an ideal location for this hospital,” says an insider.

Tuberculosis—a communicable disease, needs to be treated in a well ventilated space in isolation. The lack of space has hit the patient care severely, while the authorities are in no mood to provide a proper alternate space to the lone TB hospital in Anantnag.

“I have been often visiting this hospital since last many months to get my daughter treated here. Every time we are made to wait in the corridor, which remains packed with patients and has no proper ventilation. The old hospital structure also houses the district drug store so whenever the health employees need to bring fresh supplies or take out the stock of drugs from here, the waiting patients and attendants are made to vacate this corridor also. The old TB hospital was a perfect space for such a health facility as the hospital and also the laboratory operated from a well ventilated space in isolation there. Nobody even asks the health officials whether they have any plans to provide a proper accommodation to this hospital”, says a local, Abdul Majeed.

An official working in TB hospital Anantnag said, “The total staff of 37 employees, which comprises of three doctors also, are compelled to run this facility from three rooms while we have managed to hold on to couple of more rooms, one in District immunization centre, which serve as our makeshift office. Since the new Government Medical College Anantnag started its official functioning here, many associated departments have been asked or were made to vacate the old building. We have no idea what will be the fate of this hospital when GMC Anantnag takes over the entire building completely. There was a word previously that a proposal of shifting of TB hospital to the current Maternity and Childcare Hospital at Sher Bagh is in the offing, after MCH is shifted to Rehmat-e-Alam hospital building at Sarnal. Even that project is nowhere near completion, so it is highly unlikely that we will be getting any proper accommodation in near future.”

Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed told Rising Kashmir that he has already taken up the matter with higher-ups and the release of funds for the ongoing work at Rehmat-e-Alam hospital may solve this issue.

“Days after joining this district as CMO, I wrote a letter to the higher ups and asked for a certain budget and allocation of land for constructing a new TB hospital in Anantnag. The another alternative is to shift the TB hospital to MCH Sher Bagh, along with CMO, DyCMO offices, as soon as the Rehmat e Alam hospital starts functioning, as per the cabinet decision. I am also following the construction process of Rehmat e Alam hospital closely and even the deputy commissioner Anantnag has written a letter to commissioner secretary to immediately release Rs 1.5-2 crore so that at least we are able to make ground and first floor operational there which will solve the problem of TB hospital as well as MCH Anantnag. If the requisite amount is released before 30th March, the necessary work on two floors of ReA hospital will be completed in two months only. Temporarily we can operate TB hospital from MCH structure until a new space gets approved for it. The TB hospital Anantnag is the only TB hospital in the entire valley where the work done is highest given its patient inflow from twin districts of Anantnag, Kulgam and as far as Kishtwar and even Doda areas during summers,” CMO Anantnag said.