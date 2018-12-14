Taxes Deptt inspects business centres in Awantipora

SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 13:
The Enforcement team, State Taxes Department Kashmir Thursday inspected various business centres at Awantipora and adjacent areas.
As per an official handout, the team was headed by Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat.
The business centres inspected included M/s Bhat Motors, Jawhbara,AwantiporaM/s Agro Tractor Traders,Awantipora, M/s Khan AlsabaAutomobiles,Awantipora M/s Valley Tractors and Service Station, Awantipora. Besides, service stations of other adjacent automobile dealers were also inspected.
The team checked the records and stock position of the dealers and seized the records of erring dealers. They were directed to clear their pending tax liability within seven days failing which action under J&K GST Act shall be initiated against them. Genuine grievances with respect to the filing of the returns were also heard and disposed on spot.