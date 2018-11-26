Taxes dept carries drive against defaulters

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 25:
The State Taxes department Kashmir division Sunday carried out a comprehensive drive against the tax defaulters and non-filers of GSTR-3b.
The team headed by Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement) Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad Bhat along with other officers and a team of inspectors scrutinized the GSTR-3b return filing position of some of the dealers, with the view to ensure deposition of tax collected by them. Besides, the team also seized the records of several defaulting dealers.
The taxpayers whose premises were inspected are M/s M.S. Marble, Gogjibagh, Floriculture department, Poloview Srinagar, Peaks Auto Pvt. Ltd. Lasjan, Treat Restaurant and Bakery, Sanantnagar, 7/11 Departmental Store, Sanantnagar, Sir Sayed Memorial Marriage Hall, Sanatnagar and other business establishments.
The dealers were directed to clear their withheld tax within seven days failing which action u/s 67 of SGST Act shall be initiated against them.
In response to the special drive, M/s Peaks Auto Pvt. Ltd Lasjan cleared their liability amounting to Rs 7.03 crores on the spot and M/s Floriculture Department has assured the deposition of their tax liability of Rs 35.95 lakh and filing of pending returns within three days. The department has directed all the tax payers of Kashmir division to file all GSTR returns/tax due well in time.