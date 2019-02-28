Tax evasion bid foiled at Toll Post Lakhanpur

Rs 1.62 lakh fine recovered from offender
Rising Kashmir NewsKathua, Feb 27:
Vigilant sleuths of Excise Department Wednesday foiled tax evasion bid by a goods carrier here at Lakhanpur toll post by resorting to wrong declaration of the merchandise.
The spokesperson said the team led by Inspector Harish Chander and Sub-Inspector Raghunandan Mishra subjected the vehicle bearing registration No PB08BL-4482 to physical check as a part of ongoing enforcement drive against Tax evaders.
The vehicle was laden with goods declared as ‘Pan Masala’ but on checking the goods were found to be Tobacco weighing 3800 Kgs. Due cognizance of this wrong declaration aimed at to evade Toll was taken and Penalty amounting to Rs. 1,67,200/- was imposed and recovered under section 8 and 13 of J&K Levy of Toll Acts, 1995.
The enforcement exercise was supervised by Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post, and Lakhnapur Ashish Kumar Gupta and carried out by Excise and Taxation Officer, Aamir Ayaiz Rather.
Meanwhile, Excise Commissioner, Talat Pervaiz Rohella lauded the efforts of team and exhorted upon the toll evaders to refrain from such attempts.