Tawzeeh bags gold in Thang-ta national championship

Tawzeeh Mujeeb Khan, 10th class student of Burn Hall school, bagged gold medal in 25th national Thang-ta championship held at Vijayapur Karnataka.
Thang-ta national games that commenced on 13th of December concluded on 16 December 2018. The championship was organised by Karnataka Thang-ta Association in collaboration with Thang-ta Federation of India.
Tawzeeh Mujeeb had bagged bronze in the 23rd National Thang-Ta Championship in 2016 held at Hyderabad. Tawzeeh Mujeeb is an outstanding Thang-ta player who has been performing regularly in district and state level championships.