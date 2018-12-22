‘Tawi Barrage project to be competed ahead of deadline’

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 21:
The Rs 105.00 cr Tawi Barrage project is likely to be completed ahead of the revised deadline of May 2019, officials told Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma during his visit to the project site here on Friday.
According to an official, over 80 percent work has been completed on the prestigious scheme also termed as Jammu artificial lake project.
As per the official, the Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development, K B Agarwal, Secretary PHE, I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Vice-Chairman JDA, P S Rathore and Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Jammu, Vinod Gupta accompanied the Advisor.
Stressing on strict adherence to the deadline for the completion of the project, the Advisor directed the concerned functionaries to expedite the pace of construction on allied balance works including construction of guide wall and installation of gates.
The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) was directed to start the beautification work on the left and right-side banks of the River Tawi without any delay.
This ambitious project on the Tawi is expected to add 120 cusecs of irrigation water to the Ranbir Canal during peak requirement, besides being a great attraction for the tourists visiting Jammu city.
Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and other senior officers of allied departments also accompanied the Advisor, the official added.