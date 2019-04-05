About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tata Trusts reaches out to students of J&K

350 get scholarship for B.Ed and D.Ed, another 11 get award for fine arts

Tata Trusts has launched a scholarship programme for students of Jammu and Kashmir to support teaching as a career. In another initiative of the Trusts, 11 fine arts students of the University of Kashmir have been chosen for the Tata Trusts Students Biennale National Award.
Launched earlier this year, the scholarship programme has received wide participation from colleges across the state. Following a rigorous selection process, 350 applicants have already been chosen. The two-year scholarship will help these students to pursue degree and diploma courses in education.
The Trusts had conducted an exercise to find out which states would benefit the most through support in promoting teaching as a career. Jammu & Kashmir emerged as one of the top choices. The scholarship will henceforth be offered every year.
Award for University of Kashmir fine arts students: The Tata Trusts Students Biennale National Award will provide the 11 fine arts students of the University of Kashmir with an opportunity to travel to the Pepper House Art Residency in Kochi, visit cultural sites and be mentored by reputed artists for a month.
The Tata Trusts Students Biennale National Award is part of the Students Biennale that runs alongside the prestigious Kochi-Muziris Biennale, supported by the Kochi Biennale Foundation. The objective of the Award is to recognise and support talented student artists to further develop their potential.
As part of the 2018 edition, the Biennale had reached out to the University of Kashmir for their students to participate in the internationally acclaimed event. The work of all the 11 participating students of the university was found to be of a consistent high standard and skill individually and yet had a collective bind, and the jury chose them, as a group, for the Award. Evoking chinar leaves and phirans, homes and family, and working with different mediums, they conveyed their singular stories of memory and belonging but collectively spoke of their land.
The 11 students selected for the Tata Trusts Students’ Biennale National Award are Tabeena Wani (Untitled); Saba Altaf (Home); Zaid Bhat (Building, dwelling, thinking); Owais Ahmed (Memory for Forgetfulness); Ushmayo Dutta (Pursuit of home); Ahamad Muzamil (Massacres and Home); Numair Qadri (The story and claims); Anis Wani (Jannat e benazeer); Arona Riyaz (Memory); Mir Lateef (Pulhoor and Kashmir – A political Study); and Asif Haneef (Untitled).

