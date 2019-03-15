About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

TATA offers Rs 1 lakh benefits to customers on purchase of commercial vehicles

Celebrating the successful one year completion of its most popular small commercial vehicle- Tata Ace Gold, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle player announced a host of customer-friendly offers on its entire range of Tata Ace vehicles and other Tata SCVs. The schemes will focus on improving earnings of the consumer and offer them lucrative savings on their purchases with Tata Motors until March 31, 2019. Since its inception, the vehicle has been a preferred choice of over 2 million customers, making the brand a leader in the Mini Truck segment with a 66% market share.
The company is offering Low Interest Scheme and Personal Insurance cover on purchase of any variants of the Tata Small Commercial vehicles. Under the low Interest Rate Risk (IRR) scheme, the customers will save up to Rs. 1 Lakh in EMI under 1.99% for 3 years and 2.99% for 4 years, which will be valid on Ace HT, Ace Gold, Ace XL, Ace EX, Ace High deck, Mega Cab Chassis, Mega, Mega XL, Zip Gold and Zip XL. The company will also provide Rs. 10 Lakh Personal Insurance under the Tata Delight scheme. These benefits will be available at more than 1224 dealer outlets (3S and 1S) across the country.
Tata Motors has planned various marketing campaigns to celebrate the 1 Year anniversary of Ace Gold. Along with print, radio and digital promotions; the company has also planned customer meets, Naka Connect programs, Vehicle Demo along with the promotion theme, Loan and Exchange melas, and captive customer melas to connect with the current and potential customers.

 

