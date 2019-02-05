Tata Motors launches much-awaited SUV Harrier

Srinagar, Feb,3,2019:
Tata Motors today launched its much-awaited SUV, the Harrier, which has impressed one and all ever since its concept H5X was first showcased at the Auto Expo2018.Harrier will be on sale across Tata Motors authorized sales outlets in India at a starting price of INR 12.69 lakhs, ex showroom, Chandigarh.
A company statement said the The Harrier is truly a global SUV, offering a perfect combination of design and excellence. This thoroughbred SUV, engineered on Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) Architecture promises to offer exemplary driving dynamics on varied terrains. The Harrier is the first vehicle to sport the IMPACT Design 2.0 design language of Tata Motors, which will appeal to customers with its stunning exteriors and luxurious interiors.
According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors - “Tata Motors is back with yet another winner on our hands - our much awaited vehicle - the Tata Harrier. Marking our entry into the premium mid-size SUV segment, the Harrier will be the flagship 5 Seater SUV from the Company. Being the first product built on the OMEGA ARC, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 Platform, the Harrier is a testament of our continued efforts to deliver aspirational products. I am elated to launch this stylish new vehicle which will surely make Tata Motors PVBU’s position even stronger in the Indian automobile industry.