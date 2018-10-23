Tata Motors launches free service camp for commercial Vehicles

Srinagar, October 22, 2018:
In a bid to strengthen its commitment to offer innovative solutions to customers, Tata Motors CVBU division celebrates National Customer Care day on 23rd October every year to commemorate the day the company got its first customer. Tata Motors expresses gratitude to customers every year and initiates a nation-wide free service camp ‘Grahak Seva Mahotsav’ for all Tata commercial vehicle owners across the country. This unique customer centric initiative will take place across 1500 Tata Motors workshops between October 23 and 29, 2018. At this service camp, owners can also avail attractive discounts on spare parts, labour and Profile Engine purchases. The Grahak Seva Mahotsav conducted last year received an overwhelming response with over 1.5 lac customers visiting the camp.
The company will also launch the Grahak Samvaad campaign starting from 24th Oct till 31st Oct. Through this campaign, Tata Motors customer care team will organize meetings with the commercial vehicle customers and fleet owners to educate them about the innovative offerings of the company. The team will also collect feedback to enhance customer experience. As a part of this campaign, Tata Motors will also bestow customers by awarding for Service Loyalty.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. R. Ramakrishnan, Global Head Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors Limited, said, “Commercial vehicles are the pillars of strength of any country’s economy. This initiative has given us an opportunity to support those who support our economy. At Tata Motors, we have always aimed to provide the best after sales experience to all our customers. On the very special occasion of National Customer Service Day, we wish to celebrate the close connect we share with our valued customers and trusted channel partners. The Grahak Samvaad initiative will help Tata Motors achieve new heights of customer satisfaction by providing a host of innovative solutions to commercial vehicle owners.”
This year, Tata Motors Ltd also launched its own brand of oil “Tata Motors Genuine Oil” in the month of Jan’18. It is an oil specifically formulated & tested for Tata Motors vehicles, which provides superior performance, longer aggregate life & higher vehicle longevity.
The company recently deployed a special performance monitoring cell having a dedicated team of trained performance monitoring executives, also known as ‘Drona Drivers’, to assist customers in improving vehicle performance and reducing overall cost of operations.
With over 2000 touch points across the country, the company hopes to develop and deploy effective modern dealership models, to significantly improve customer experience and convenience across its network, while also improving penetration and driving quality, building strong, lasting relationships with its customers.
As a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide, Tata Motors limited has been declared as the Winner of “Golden Peacock National Training Award’ for the year 2018 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India.
The company aims to achieve complete customer satisfaction and sustain it throughout the life cycle of the vehicle. To achieve this, Tata Motors offers the following initiatives: