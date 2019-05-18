Tata Motors, J&K Bank ink MoU

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To offer products, services for commercial vehicle customers in India

Tata Motors, the market leader in Commercial Vehicles industry, has joined hands with J&K bank to offer superior products and services to their customers. Both the entities will be working together to offer innovative retail finance solutions for the entire range of cargo and passenger carriers to facilitate the purchase of commercial vehicles while ensuring superior operating economics for the end customers

J&K Bank Limited, founded in 1938 has an extremely large presence with 1000 branches, spread across the country. It functions as a universal bank in Jammu and Kashmir. With the launch of “Digital India” campaign J&K Bank has moved most of its products on customer centric technology platforms and has developed a leading edge in playing a significant role in the retail banking space.

On the occasion of MOU signing, R.T. Wasan Vice President- Sales & Marketing, CVBU, Tata Motors said, “This is a welcome partnership between two esteemed organizations who have a similar culture of contributing to society which will hugely benefit the customers particularly in J&K. We are absolutely confident that this will help us increase our reach in the state of J&K and help us serve our customers in an efficient and delightful manner”

Chairman and CEO of J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed, said, “We are delighted to join hands with Tata Motors and have aligned our organization structure, processes and systems to bring about an accelerated growth in the retail banking space. This MOU will help us to generate wonderful employment opportunities in J&K and other parts of the country.”

Tata Motors offers end-to-end smart transport solutions starting from sub 1 ton, going upto above 55T vehicles in cargo and construct range. The Company also offers the passenger transport range in the country and has the widest sales and service distribution network of 3798 touch points. In J&K, Tata Motors enjoys an 81% market share in trucks plans to further extend its share through this important association.